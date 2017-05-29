Uzbek head signs decree to expand partnership with China

2017-05-29 14:13 | www.trend.az | 0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, May 29

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has signed a decree “On measures to further expand the comprehensive strategic partnership between the Republic of Uzbekistan and the People’s Republic of China.”

Under the document, it was adopted in order to ensure unconditional and full-scale implementation of the signed bilateral agreements and the agreements reached on further expansion of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

The Uzbek president has instructed to establish effective monitoring and strict control over the timely and unconditional implementation of the signed bilateral agreements and the agreements reached on further expansion of cooperation during the state visit of the Uzbek president to China on May 11-13.

The Uzbek head also approved practical action plans (“road maps”) for the implementation of signed documents and reached agreements.

Under the decree, a working commission has been created to monitor the timely and unconditional implementation of the signed bilateral agreements and agreements reached on further expansion of cooperation.

As it was previously reported, during the state visit of President Mirziyoyev to China, a joint statement on further deepening of comprehensive strategic partnership, more than 10 intergovernmental and interdepartmental documents, as well as a package of corporate agreements in the trade and economic sphere totaling $22.8 billion were signed.