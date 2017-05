Azerbaijani FM due in Hungary

2017-05-29 14:53 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 29

By Anakhanum Hidayatova – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov will visit Hungary in July, Hungarian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Imre Laszloczki told reported in Baku May 29.

Laszloczki noted that the Azerbaijani foreign minister will discuss the issues of bilateral cooperation and organization of high-level visits during his meetings.