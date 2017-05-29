Iran says Trump’s Saudi trip contradicts anti-terror claims

Tehran, Iran, May 29

By Mehdi Sepahvand - Trend:

The Islamic Republic of Iran has said US President Donald Trump contradicted his own anti-terrorism remarks by travelling to Saudi Arabia, “a country that generates violence and terrorism”.

“Trump’s trip negates such claims and he has to justify these discrepancies,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi said.

“How could Trump accuse of terrorism a country that was just then holding a magnificent election while he was visiting a country officially convicted of terror charges by US courts?” the Iranian diplomat asked.

He went on to dismiss Trump’s claims as “unseeming and beside the point”.

In a last week trip to Saudi Arabia, Trump attacked Iran and accused the Islamic Republic of being the source of “so much instability in the region.”

He said, "For decades Iran has fueled the fires of sectarian conflict and terror.”