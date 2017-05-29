Storm kills six people in Moscow

2017-05-29 18:58 | www.trend.az | 1

A powerful storm left several people dead, and over 40 others asked for medical assistance in Moscow after a storm, mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Monday, Sputnik reported.

"A devastating storm knocked down several hundred trees. We are taking all necessary measures to eliminate the consequences of the disaster," Sobyanin wrote in his Twitter blog.

"According to the latest information, the storm killed seven people, about 70 were injured," a source in the Russian capital's medical services told Sputnik.