President Ilham Aliyev phones Hassan Rouhani

2017-05-29 20:31 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 29

Trend:

On May 29, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hassan Rouhani.

The head of state congratulated Hassan Rouhani on his re-election as President, and extended Ramadan greetings to him and the people of Iran. The President wished Hassan Rouhani success in his presidential activity and the people of Iran prosperity and development.

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hassan Rouhani thanked for attention and congratulations, and congratulated the President and people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan and May 28 – Republic Day.

The presidents exchanged views over a number of aspects of bilateral relations, as well as regional security, construction of North-South railroad, oil and gas cooperation, investment making, tourism, and agriculture.

They hailed successful development of Azerbaijan-Iran relations over the years of independence, noting that the bilateral ties have reached the highest level in the past four years. They emphasized numerous reciprocal visits at the level of presidents and the signing of several very important agreements. The presidents stressed successful execution of all agreements and documents.

The presidents expressed their confidence that friendly and brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Iran will continue to successfully develop and strengthen.