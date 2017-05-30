Turkey condemns North Korean missile launch

Turkey on Monday evening strongly condemned a ballistic missile launch by North Korea earlier in the day, Anadolu reported.

"We condemn the ballistic missile launch conducted by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) on 29 May 2017, which constitutes a flagrant violation of UN Security Council Resolutions," the Foreign Ministry said in a written statement.

The ministry said North Korea’s 12 ballistic missile launches since the beginning of the year constitute a clear testament to its persistent lack of respect for its international obligations and norms of behavior.

"The DPRK must abide by the calls and expectations of the international community which are also expressed in the UNSC resolutions, and should refrain from any action that would lead to escalation in the region," the ministry added.

The country early Monday test-fired a ballistic missile, according to South Korea's military, and Seoul officials swiftly responded by convening a national security meeting.

The suspected Scud-type missile was launched at 5:39 a.m. (2039GMT Sunday) from the eastern Wonsan area before flying around 450 km and landing in open waters, the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.