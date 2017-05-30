Azerbaijani FM visits Colombia

2017-05-30 09:55 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 30

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov is on a visit in Colombia.

The minister’s meetings with his Colombian counterpart Maria Angela Holguin and other officials, holding of the fourth stage of political consultations between Azerbaijan and Colombia at the ministerial level and signing of an agreement on cooperation in the cultural sphere are planned to take place during the visit, according to Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry.

Meanwhile, presentation of the book “Azerbaijan/Colombia 20 poems” (Azerbaiyán/Colombia Veinte poemas), which includes poems of Azerbaijani and Colombian poets who lived within different periods, will also be held during the visit.

It should be recalled that on July 8, 2013, a delegation of the Colombian Foreign Ministry led by Maria Angela Holguin paid an official visit to Azerbaijan.