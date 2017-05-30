High-speed railway to be built around Tashkent by 2022

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, May 30

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed a decree on the construction of an electrified double-track high-speed railway around Tashkent.

The project with a total cost of $320.1 million will be implemented in 2017-2021, according to the document posted on the website of the president’s press service.

The total length of one line of the ring road will be 71.2 kilometers. In total, it is expected to construct more than 140 kilometers of railway lines and built 26 stations.

After completion of the project, it will be possible to pass through Tashkent in one hour using the belt railroad.

The project is planned to be financed at the expense of the Uzbek state budget and centralized investment worth $185.1 million, loans of the Fund for Reconstruction and Development of Uzbekistan worth $20 million, and $115-million loans of China’s Exim Bank.

All project participants are exempt from customs duties, value added tax for goods, work and services, and obligatory payments by 2022.