CBA: No threat to stability of Azerbaijani manat's exchange rate

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 30

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s national currency, the manat, has strengthened by 4 percent since early 2017, said Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Elman Rustamov.

He made the remarks at a conference titled “Economic reforms: results and advices” in Baku on May 30.

Rustamov noted that the manat has strengthened by 11 percent since reaching its worst indicator and currently there is no threat to the stability of the manat’s exchange rate.

