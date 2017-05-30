Deputy PM: 1.6 mln jobs created in Azerbaijan in 10 years

2017-05-30 10:49 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 30

Trend:

Over 10 years, 1.6 million jobs were created in Azerbaijan, said Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov.

He made the remarks in Baku at a sub-regional workshop devoted to sustainable development goals.

Ahmadov said Azerbaijan's economy grew by more than 3.5 times in 10-15 years. During the same period, the poverty rate in the country fell from 50 to 5.6 percent, according to him.

Story still developing