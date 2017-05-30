Uzbek president extends condolences to Egypt’s el-Sisi

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, May 30

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has sent a letter of condolences to his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in connection with a terrorist attack in Egypt’s Minya that resulted in deaths and injuries of a large number of innocent people, said the Uzbek Foreign Ministry’s press service.

On May 26, Egyptian military sources said multiple attacks took place near Derna in eastern Libya at around sundown, hours after masked gunmen attacked a group of Coptic Christians traveling to a monastery in southern Egypt, killing 29 and wounding 24.

President Mirziyoyev has extended his deepest condolences to the president and friendly people of Egypt, families and friends of the victims and wished the injured people a speedy recovery.