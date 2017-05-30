CBA prepares package of proposals on economic reforms in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 30

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has prepared a package of proposals on economic reforms in the country, CBA head Elman Rustamov said May 30.

He was addressing a conference titled “Economic reforms: results and advices” in Baku.

The package of proposals will soon be submitted to the Azerbaijani Financial Stability Board, according to Rustamov.

“The proposals cover the establishment of an active money market in Azerbaijan, strengthening the trust relationship between credit institutions, application of the guarantee mechanism, development of non-cash payments and full transition to cash-free settlements,” he noted.

