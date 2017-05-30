AZ EN RU TR

FIMSA offers expanding access to finances for Azerbaijani SMEs

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 30

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FIMSA) offers expanding access to finances for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), said FIMSA head Rufat Aslanli.

He made the remarks at a conference titled “Economic reforms: results and advices” in Baku on May 30.

Aslanli said financing of SMEs cannot be maintained only at the expense of traditional bank lending.

