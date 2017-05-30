Deputy PM: 1.6 mln jobs created in Azerbaijan in 10 years (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 10:49)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 30

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Over 10 years, 1.6 million jobs were created in Azerbaijan, said Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov.

He made the remarks in Baku at a sub-regional workshop devoted to sustainable development goals.

Ahmadov said Azerbaijan's economy grew by more than 3.5 times in 10-15 years. During the same period, the poverty rate in the country fell from 50 to 5.6 percent, according to him.

Presently, Azerbaijan successfully implements reforms and the concept of development, which aim at improving the living standards of the population, Ahmadov noted.

He added that the Azerbaijani government chose as its priority to reduce dependence on oil, diversify the economy and create new branches of production.