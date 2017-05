FIMSA takes under control five more Azerbaijani banks

2017-05-30 11:58 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 30

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FIMSA) has taken under control five more banks due to capital deficiency, said Chairman of FIMSA Board of Directors Rufat Aslanli.

He made the remarks at a conference titled “Economic reforms: results and advices” in Baku on May 30.

Story still developing