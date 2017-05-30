UNEC expands integration to European educational space (PHOTO)

2017-05-30 12:05 | www.trend.az | 1

On May 29, an Understanding of Dual Diploma Graduate Program between UNEC and one of the prestigious higher education institutions of the Europe Mykolas Romeris University has been signed in Vilnius of Lithuania.

The agreement provides UNEC’s graduate students with a chance to receive a dual degree from the Mykolas Romeris University. This is the 4th countries’ university UNEC signs the agreement on dual diploma that is the member of the European Union.

Starting from September of the current year, graduate students choose the Program will complete first term at UNEC and continue their studies at the Mykolas Romeris University second term. They will again continue their studies at UNEC the 3rd and 4th semesters.

The above mentioned Dual Diploma Program gives UNEC graduates an opportunity to conduct scientific research works with the professors of Mykolas Romeris University, along with UNEC professors. Thus, graduates defending Master’s Thesis under the supervision of both universities’ professors successfully will receive both universities’- UNEC’s and Mykolas Romeris University’s diplomas.

Discussions about all specters of bilateral cooperation have been made between UNEC Rector, Professor Adalat Muradov and the Rector of the Mykolas Romeris University, Professor Algirdas Monkevicius within the trip. Both rectors expressed satisfaction with the development of relations on an upward trend within the recent years and with the exchange of students and teachers. Stressing UNEC students’ successful education, Professor Algirdas Monkevicius considered admirable that they take active part in the social life of the university.

In addition, agreement on rendering support in visa and migration issues, residential and bank transactions to the students of both universities chosen for the program has been achieved.

Note that, UNEC which has enough experience in this field provides its students to receive the diplomas of the University of London/ London School of Economics, Montpellier University of France, at the same time, UBIS University of Business and International Studies of Switzerland within the recent 3 years.

UNEC is the brand of Azerbaijan State University of Economics. The brand of UNEC has been registered and patented by the State Committee on Standardization, Metrology and Patent on January 21, 2016.