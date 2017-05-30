Energy Charter Forum kicks off in Ashgabat

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, May 30

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

The Energy Charter Forum titled “Towards a Multilateral Framework Agreement on Transit of Energy Resources” has kicked off in Ashgabat under the chairmanship of Turkmenistan, a source close to the matter told Trend.

Secretary General of the Energy Charter Secretariat Urban Rusnak and Turkmen Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Maksat Babayev delivered a welcome speech at the event.

The forum participants will mull development of a multilateral framework agreement on transit of energy resources on the basis of universally recognized norms of international law and experience.

The program of the forum includes sessions on “Transboundary Transportation and Transit of Natural Gas”, “The Growing Role of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) in Global Energy Security”, “Supply of Oil to World Markets”, “Transboundary Trade in Electricity and Sustainable Development”.

Government officials, representatives of international organizations and the industrial sector will also discuss practical, legal and regulatory aspects of transit of energy resources, including natural gas, oil and electricity.