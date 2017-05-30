Azerbaijan offered to create agency for work with foreign investors

2017-05-30 12:38 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 30

Trend:

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) suggests that Azerbaijan creates a centralized agency for work with foreign investors, said Ivana Duarte, head of the EBRD resident office in Baku.

She made the remarks at a conference titled “Economic reforms: results and advices” in Baku on May 30.

Such an agency could provide legal and consulting assistance to investors, according to Duarte.

Story still developing