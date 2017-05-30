AZ EN RU TR

Azerbaijan offered to create agency for work with foreign investors

2017-05-30 12:38 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 30

Trend:

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) suggests that Azerbaijan creates a centralized agency for work with foreign investors, said Ivana Duarte, head of the EBRD resident office in Baku.

She made the remarks at a conference titled “Economic reforms: results and advices” in Baku on May 30.

Such an agency could provide legal and consulting assistance to investors, according to Duarte.

Story still developing

Bu kateqoriyadaki digər xəbərlər

Son xəbərlər