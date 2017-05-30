Tickets for F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix bought in 57 countries

2017-05-30 12:40 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 30

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Tickets for the 2017 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix were bought in 57 countries, Commercial Director of Baku City Circuit (BCC) Bulent Ozerdim said in Baku on May 30.

Ozerdim noted that the number of countries that bought tickets has increased as compared to 2016 and this is very encouraging.

“Tickets for some grandstands are sold out, and there are very few unsold tickets for a number of others,” he added.

The 2017 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be held in Azerbaijan’s capital on June 22-25.