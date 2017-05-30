Iran boosts gasoline production, downs other distillates

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 30

By Dalga Khatinoglu – Trend:

Iran has increased gasoline production during the last four years, but the output of other distillates has decreased.

According to an official report, prepared by the country’s Oil ministry and seen by Trend on May 29, Iran’s gasoline output increased by 2.7 million liters per day (ml/d) during March 2013-2017 to about 70.22 ml/d, while the consumption increased by 6.34 ml/d to 74.75 ml/d.

Iran’s gasoline import has also increased by 8.4 ml/d to 12.1 ml/d during the mentioned period.

The liquid methane and butane production also increased by about 930,000 l/d to 10.76 ml/d, but both production and consumption of other distillates has decreased.

Distillates Production Ml/d Consumption Ml/d Gasoline 2013/14 67.52 68.41 2016/17 70.22 74.75 Gas oil 2013/14 97.69 105.83 2016/17 89.46 82.35 Kerosene 2013/14 12.52 11.92 2016/17 8.25 8.47 Fuel oil 2013/14 77.54 50.77 2016/17 63.3 14.02

Iran has increased refining crude oil by 110,000 barrels per day (b/d) to 1.7 mb during March 2013-March 2017, the statistics in the document indicate. The gas condensate refining volume also increased by 20,000 b/d to 70,000 b/d.

Iran had nine refineries until last year, but the country has inaugurated the first phase of Persian Gulf Star Refinery with 12,000 b/d of gas condensate refining capacity during the current fiscal year .

The fuel oil share is very high in Iran’s oil refinery output, standing at 24 percent. Especially in Abadan refinery, the figure stands at 40 percent which makes the refinery unprofitable.

Decreasing fuel oil and gas oil consumption in Iran’s power plants from 24 mb/d in 2013 to about 10.5 ml/d in a year to march 2017 led to both cutting refining in some old units as well as increasing exports.

Iran increased gas deliveries to its power sector from 36 billion cubic meters to about 61.5 bcm during the mentioned period.

During the last fiscal year, Iran exported about 290,000 b/d of gas oil and fuel oil.

Iran plans to complete four refineries, with overall capacity of 1.290 mb/d, and inaugurate them in the coming years.

The Persian Gulf Star Refinery will add 360,000 b/d, while Siraf Complex, Anahita and Bahman Geno refineries will add 480,000 b/d, 150,000 b/d and 300,000 b/d respectively to Iran’s current refining capacity, which stands at 1.8 mb/d.

Iran’s current nominal oil refining capacity stands at 1.8 mb/d, but the actual capacity is less than 1.7 mb/d.

Iran plans to start gasoline export and increase gas oil export in the coming years, as demonstrated in the chart below: