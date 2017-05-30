AccessBank starts “15=12” loan campaign

In light of the 15th anniversary this year, AccessBank will please the customers with new campaigns and offerings. The bank launches the “15=12” campaign within which the customers who will take the loans will not pay the interests for 3 months of loan period. Thus, the customers taking loans for 15 months will pay the interests only for 12 months. The customers used this offer may benefit favourable terms of micro loans in amount up to 50,000 manats and cash loans in amount up to 20,000 manats.

The “15=12” campaign will last till June 30, 2017. Furthermore, AccessBank offers loans also to SME clients. Maintaining its own mission, the Bank permanently finances businesses hereby supporting development of the local entrepreneurship.

The detailed information can be obtained on the Bank’s official website as well as on Facebook page and Call Center 151.