Azerbaijan may prolong business inspection moratorium

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 30

The possibility of prolonging the moratorium on business activity inspection is under discussion, Azerbaijani Deputy Economy Minister Sahil Babayev said.

Babayev made the remarks during the “Economic reforms: the achieved results and recommendations” conference in Baku May 30, while answering entrepreneurs’ questions.

He added that as of now, there is no final decision on the issue.

