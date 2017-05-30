Central Bank of Azerbaijan may revise discount rate

2017-05-30 14:27 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 30

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) plans to discuss the issue of revising the discount rate in mid-June 2017, Elman Rustamov, chairman of the CBA, told reporters in Baku May 30.

“The monitoring of market prices in Azerbaijan held in May 2017 showed that inflation continues to decline,” Rustamov said. “In this situation, the issue of revising and mitigating the discount rate becomes topical.”

He noted that the situation with the consumer price index improved in the country.

“Inflation for four months of 2017 was lower than during the four months of last year,” the CBA head added.

The CBA last revised its discount rate in September 2016 and increased it to 15 percent. After that, the CBA twice during 2017 kept the discount rate unchanged.