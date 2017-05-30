15% companies first time to attend Caspian Oil & Gas exhibition in Baku

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 30

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Fifteen percent of the total number of participants of the 24th international exhibition and conference Caspian Oil & Gas 2017 and the VII Caspian International Power and Alternative Energy Exhibition will participate for the first time in these exhibitions, said Regional Director of ITE Group Edward Strachan.

He made the remarks May 30 at a press conference dedicated to the opening of the exhibitions in Baku on May 31.

This year, the exhibition and conference welcomes over 400 delegates from 289 companies from 30 countries, including Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Spain, Italy, Kazakhstan, China, the Netherlands, Poland, the US, Japan and other countries, said Strachan.

National pavilion will be presented by Italy.

Among debutants, which constitute 15 percent of the total number of participants, there are companies from the UK, Romania, the US and other countries. In total, foreign participants constitute 74 percent of the exhibition’s exposition area, he added.

The event’s status is consolidated by its line-up of sponsors which include leading companies from Azerbaijan and leaders of the world oil and gas industry. The general sponsor of the exhibition is Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR. The golden sponsor is BP and the silver sponsor is TPAO. The bronze sponsors include Azeri M-I Drilling Fluids, AZFEN, Baku Steel Company, Russneft, SOCAR Polymer, CDC, CMS, Global Energy Azerbaijan, SIMONE Research Group, Tekfen Construction.

Companies will represent a wide range of equipment, services and innovative technologies in the spheres of oil production and transportation of energy resources, ensuring the storage of oil and gas systems, platforms and floating drilling rigs, laying of pipes and providing protection systems for pipelines, services.

The conference, timed to the exhibition, will be attended by over 400 delegates from 30 countries. More than 40 speakers (leading experts, representatives of government bodies, heads of major oil and gas companies from around the world) will deliver presentations on such key issues as production, management and diversification of transportation of energy resources.

Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Natig Aliyev will take part in the plenary session: Role of Azerbaijan in global energy, status of major projects and a look to future strategic growth.

Moreover, Deputy Minister of Energy of Romania Iulian-Robert Tudorache, SOCAR’s President Rovnag Abdullayev, Gary Jones, Regional President, BP Azerbaijan – Georgia – Turkey and others will deliver reports during the event.

