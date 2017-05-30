Coca-Cola invests over $200M in Azerbaijani economy

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 30

Trend:

Coca-Cola company has invested more than $200 million in Azerbaijan's economy since 1994, Erdinc Guzel, director general of Azerbaijan Coca-Cola Bottlers (ACCB), said.

Guzel made the remarks during the “Economic reforms: Achieved Results and Recommendations” conference in Baku May 30.

He added that the tax deductions of the company, which is one of the first foreign investors in Azerbaijan, amounted to $200 million over the same period.

Story still developing