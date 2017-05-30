AZ EN RU TR

Mehriban Aliyeva attends groundbreaking ceremony of residential complex for IDP families

2017-05-30 15:09 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 30

Trend:

A ceremony to lay foundation stone for a residential complex for IDP families has been held in Garadagh District, Baku.

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva attended the ceremony.

Mrs. Aliyeva laid the foundation stone for the complex.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva also addressed the ceremony.

Deputy Prime Minister Ali Hasanov, project manager at Pasa Insaat, Kamil Aliyev, and IDP from Shusha District Vasila Khalilova also made speeches.

Bu kateqoriyadaki digər xəbərlər

Son xəbərlər