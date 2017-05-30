Mehriban Aliyeva attends groundbreaking ceremony of residential complex for IDP families

2017-05-30

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 30

Trend:

A ceremony to lay foundation stone for a residential complex for IDP families has been held in Garadagh District, Baku.

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva attended the ceremony.

Mrs. Aliyeva laid the foundation stone for the complex.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva also addressed the ceremony.

Deputy Prime Minister Ali Hasanov, project manager at Pasa Insaat, Kamil Aliyev, and IDP from Shusha District Vasila Khalilova also made speeches.