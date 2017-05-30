Business inspections down by over 1,000 times in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 30

Inspections of business activity in Azerbaijan decreased by more than 1,000 times, Azerbaijani Deputy Economy Minister Sahil Babayev said.

Babayev made the remarks during the conference titled “Economic Reforms: Achieved Results and Recommendations” in Baku May 30.

Over the last 19 months, 89 inspections have been carried out in the country, whereas 99,000 inspections were carried out in the preceding 19-month period, he said.

