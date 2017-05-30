Azercell joins Career Fair (PHOTO)

2017-05-30 15:39 | www.trend.az | 0

Azercell Telecom LLC has joined the 2nd Career Fair held in State Oil and Industry University on May 27. The event brought together some 56 companies and 500 students and graduates.

Azercell representatives held information sessions for graduates and informed the visitors about active vacancies in the company. Recruitment Unit specialists provided information about the recruitment process and the Student Bursary and Internship Programs at Azercell and answered a number of questions of the career fair visitors. The students also got an opportunity to get information about the existing demand for his/her field of specialization in labor market, build up first relations with employers while the employers had a chance to shortlist potential employees.

The event was aimed to provide advice to the jobseekers about their field of specialization and help them build their future career. It should be noted that Azercell Telecom continuously helps talented youth in this regard. With its own initiative, Azercell has organized Career Days on a regular basis. During such events, the youth striving to join the company met with Azercell representatives and got broad information about company activities.

Last year Azercell signed a memorandum of cooperation with Azerbaijan State University of Oil and Industry. Under the memorandum, Azercell and the University exchange best practices in research and technology and training and organize training courses for upgrading qualification. Furthermore, the cooperation entails improving scientific and technological base of the university and organization of internship for university students qualified for Student Bursary Program conducted by Azercell.

The leader of the mobile communication industry of Azerbaijan and the biggest investor in the non-oil sector Azercell Telecom LLC was founded in 1996. With 48% share of Azerbaijan’s mobile market Azercell’s network covers 80% of the territory and 99,8% of population of the country. Currently, 4,5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Azercell has pioneered an important number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, 24/7 Customer Care, online customer services, GPRS/EDGE, M2M, MobilBank, one-stop- shop service offices Azercell Express, mobile e-service “ASAN signature”, etc. Azercell deployed first 4G – LTE services in Azerbaijan in 2012. According to the results of mobile network quality surveys of Global Wireless Solutions company and international systems specialized in wireless coverage mapping such as “Opensignal” and “Testmy.net”, Azercell’s network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan.