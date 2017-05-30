Uzbek president urges to speed up implementation of int’l deals

2017-05-30 16:49 | www.trend.az | 1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, May 30

By Demir Azizov– Trend:

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev criticized the country’s officials who hinder the implementation of the agreements signed following his visits to foreign countries, Uzbekistan National News Agency (UzA) reported.

The meeting dedicated to the analysis and assessment of the implementation of the agreements, treaties and projects on the development of Uzbekistan’s partnership with foreign countries in various spheres was held in Tashkent city May 29.

The Uzbek president recalled in particular that during his visit to Turkmenistan, documents for the supply of agricultural machinery, mineral fertilizers, cars, construction materials, household appliances and other products for a total of $151 million were signed.

Over the past three months, the volume of Uzbekistan’s exports amounted to $12 million, which is only eight percent of the total volume of exports envisaged in the agreements reached, he said.

Mirziyoyev noted that major agreements were also achieved during his visits to Kazakhstan, Russia and China, as well as negotiations with the Turkish president.

However, these agreements are not fully implemented, either, he added.

The Uzbek president stressed that those in charge of these issues should be personally responsible for the projects and agreements, which are not duly implemented.