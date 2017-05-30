OSCE’s Zannier: no one to blame for Yerevan office closure

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 30

By Elmira Tariverdiyeva – Trend:

The OSCE acts within a consensus and does not blame the one who broke the consensus, OSCE Secretary General Lamberto Zannier told a press conference in Yerevan, commenting on the closure of the OSCE office in Armenia, aysor.am news website reports.

The OSCE Permanent Council failed to reach a consensus on the issue of extending the mandate of the organization’s office in Armenia, reads a message on the OSCE website.

The OSCE office in Yerevan will stop operating on August 31, according to the message.

Lamberto Zannier noted that the organization does not blame anyone who did not join the consensus.

He said the OSCE will try to find ways to continue cooperating with Armenia.

Previously, Baku repeatedly expressed concern over the activities of the OSCE Yerevan office, which contravene the mandate, and, as a result, the consensus on the continuation of its operation was not reached