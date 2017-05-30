CBA prepares package of proposals on economic reforms in Azerbaijan (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 30

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has prepared a special package of proposals on economic reforms in the country, CBA head Elman Rustamov said May 30.

He was addressing the conference titled “Economic Reforms: Achieved Results and Recommendations” in Baku May 30.

The package of proposals will soon be submitted to the Azerbaijani Financial Stability Board, according to Rustamov.

“The proposals cover the establishment of an active money market in Azerbaijan, strengthening the trust relationship between credit institutions, application of the guarantee mechanism, development of non-cash payments and full transition to cash-free settlements,” he noted, adding that these proposals require serious macroeconomic coordination.