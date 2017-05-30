Coca-Cola invests over $200M in Azerbaijani economy (UPDATE)

2017-05-30

Details added (first version posted on 15:01)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 30

By Azad Hasanli - Trend:

Coca-Cola company has invested more than $200 million in Azerbaijan's economy since 1994, Erdinc Guzel, director general of Azerbaijan Coca-Cola Bottlers (ACCB), said.

Guzel made the remarks during the “Economic reforms: Achieved Results and Recommendations” conference in Baku May 30.

He added that the tax deductions of the company, which is one of the first foreign investors in Azerbaijan, amounted to $200 million over the same period.

"The work has been recently carried out in Azerbaijan to improve business climate, in particular, to ensure transparency,” he said. “First of all, we expect that the reforms which are being implemented will help create a fair competitive atmosphere.”

Guzel also stressed that ACCB is ready to support the government in the implementation of reforms.