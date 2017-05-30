Blogger Lapshin meets with mother in Baku’s detention facility

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 30

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Blogger Alexander Lapshin, who is under arrest in Azerbaijan, has met with his mother Bella Lapshina in the medical center of Baku’s detention facility #1, Lapshin’s lawyer Eduard Chernin told Trend May 30.

Chernin said that Bella Lapshina arrived in Baku to get acquainted with the investigation process and ask about her son’s health.

“The investigation on the criminal case filed against Lapshin has been completed,” the lawyer said. “The case is being reviewed. Then the files will be sent to the court.”

Alexander Lapshin is a citizen of several countries and has had a criminal conspiracy with Armenians living in the occupied Azerbaijani territories. He also illegally visited these territories.

Lapshin is accused of violating Azerbaijani laws on state border in April 2011 and October 2012. On Jan. 17, Alexei Stuk, deputy prosecutor general of Belarus, issued a ruling on Lapshin’s extradition to Azerbaijan. Lapshin was brought to Azerbaijan on Feb. 7.