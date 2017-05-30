Azerbaijani president, first lady attend opening of newly-built roads in Baku

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 30

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the opening of the newly-built roads, which make a continuation of the Mirzaagha Aliyev and Fuzuli streets in former “Sovetski” area” in Yasamal District, Baku.

The head of state and first lady viewed progress of work in other streets.

President Ilham Aliyev cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the new roads.

