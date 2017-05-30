China to supply inspection equipment for Uzbek customs points

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, May 30

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev by his decree has outlined measures to ensure effective use of the grant provided by the Chinese government to equip Uzbek customs points with inspection complexes.

The decree published on the website of the Uzbek presidential press service reads that in accordance with the Chinese-Uzbek intergovernmental agreement on technical and economic cooperation, China is providing Uzbekistan with a grant of four large-sized inspection and examination complexes for controlling rail freight and ten sets of scanning systems for controlling medium-sized cargo and spare parts to them for a total of $18.3 million.

Installation and commissioning, maintenance under warranty and training of specialists in the maintenance and repair of scanning equipment will be carried out within the framework of the grant provided by China.

The imported scanning equipment is exempt from customs payments, services rendered by non-residents in Uzbekistan are exempt from VAT, and income received by non-residents from rendering maintenance services is exempt from corporate income tax.