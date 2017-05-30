Azerbaijan may prolong business inspection moratorium (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 30

By Azad Hasanov – Trend:

The possibility of prolonging the moratorium on business activity inspection is under discussion, Azerbaijani Deputy Economy Minister Sahil Babayev said.

Babayev made the remarks during the “Economic Reforms: Achieved Results and Recommendations” conference in Baku May 30, while answering entrepreneurs’ questions.

The business activity inspections have been suspended in Azerbaijan since November 1, 2015. The moratorium is valid for two years. The moratorium does not apply to the inspections of the Prosecutor General's Office and the inspections related to the state security, healthcare, and protection of the country's economic interests.

“Now we are considering various proposals and analyzing the situation,” he added. “As you know, any reform has positive and negative sides, so we should consider the potential risks. It is impossible to say exactly whether the moratorium will be prolonged or not.”

Over the last 19 months, 89 inspections have been carried out in the country, whereas 99,000 inspections were carried out in the preceding 19-month period, he said.