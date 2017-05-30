Rouhani to be sworn in August 6

2017-05-30 19:32 | www.trend.az | 1

Tehran, Iran, May 30

By Mehdi Sepahvand – Trend:

Hassan Rouhani will be sworn in as Iran’s new president on August 6, MP Mohammad Javad Abtahi told IRIB news agency May 30.

Rouhani won a landslide election on May 19 with over 23 million votes against his right-wing rival, who garnered 15 million votes, to stay in office for a second term.

Downing inflation from over 40 to about 6 percent as well as his world-class nuclear deal with six powers are part of Rouhani’s first administration legacy.