Ashgabat, Delhi mull migration, regional stability and security

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, May 30

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmen officials and Indian Deputy National Security Adviser Arvind Gupta exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues during a meeting in Turkmenistan’s Foreign Ministry.

The issues in such spheres as migration, regional stability and security, cooperation in cyber-security, combating illicit drug trafficking and smuggling, and extremism were discussed, the ministry said May 30.

The most important vector of economic ties between Turkmenistan and India is the partnership in the fuel and energy sector, in which a special role is assigned to the construction of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) transnational gas pipeline.

“The Indian side stressed that the implementation of this project is an example of a strategic vision of the participating countries,” the ministry’s message said. “This project is also a chance for India to diversify its sources of energy supply.”

Turkmenistan launched the construction of its TAPI section in December 2015. The first gas supplies to South Asia via TAPI are expected in 2020.