Heavy storm kills 15 and leaves some 200 injured in Moscow, surroundings

2017-05-31 00:55 | www.trend.az | 1

A heavy storm hit the Russian capital and its surroundings on Monday afternoon. It led to casualties and significant destruction, Sputnik reported.

"According to clarified information, 15 people died…, 10 of them in Moscow and five in the Moscow region, about 200 people were injured. Those killed are of different age, there are minors among them too," the committee's spokeswoman, Svetlana Petrenko, said.