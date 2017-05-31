Suicide attack in Iraq's Anbar province leaves 13 people killed, 22 injured

At least 13 people were killed and 22 were injured as a result of a suicide attack in the Iraqi town of Hit in the Anbar province, Sputnik reported citing local media .

According to Alsumaria broadcaster, a suicide bomber entered a crowd of civilians and detonated an explosive device. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

On Tuesday, at least 10 people were killed and 40 injured in a car bomb attack in central Baghdad. Several hours later, seven more were killed and 30 injured when another car explosion took place near the Al-Shahada Bridge in the Iraqi capital. The third explosion hit a parking lot in the northern part of Baghdad, injuring three people.

The situation in Iraq has been highly unstable for several years due to activities of the Islamic State (Daesh) that seized control of large territories in northern and western parts of the country and are staging regular attacks against Iraqi troops and civilians.