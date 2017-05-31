Nine people die, 200 get food poisoning at after-church feast in India

2017-05-31 07:17 | www.trend.az | 1

At least nine people died and over 200 got food poisoning after eating rice and pork at an after-church holiday in the Indian state of Meghalaya, Sputnik reported citing local media.

"Eight persons, including seven minors, died Tuesday due to food poisoning at Nongkya village," a district deputy commissioner said as quoted by The Indian Express newspaper.

According to the media outlet, another minor died on Monday in the town of Umsning.

The sick people were transferred to local hospitals, while the food samples have been sent to a health laboratory, the media outlet said citing healthcare officials.