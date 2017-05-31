UK police release 3 people detained over investigation into Manchester attack

2017-05-31 07:48 | www.trend.az | 1

The UK police have released three people without charge, who were earlier detained in connection with the recent terrorist attack at Manchester Arena, Greater Manchester Police said in a statement on Wednesday, Sputnik reported.

"Today we have released without charge two men aged 20 and 24 from the Fallowfield area and a 37-year-old man from the Blackley area," the statement said.

On May 22, an explosion occurred outside the Manchester Arena at the end of US singer Ariana Grande's concert, claiming the lives of at least 22 people and leaving some 120 injured. Daesh terrorist organization, outlawed in many countries, claimed responsibility for the attack.

According to the police, a total of 16 people have been arrested in the United Kingdom in relation to the attack. Two of those arrested have since been released without charges, while 11 of them remain in custody for questioning.