Azerbaijani president, his spouse taking part in opening of Caspian Oil & Gas Exhibition 2017

2017-05-31 09:40 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 31

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva are taking part in the opening of the 24th International Caspian Oil & Gas Exhibition and Conference and the 7th Caspian International Power and Alternative Energy Exhibition.

Story still developing