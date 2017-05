Larijani re-elected as Iran’s parliament speaker

2017-05-31 10:37 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 31

By Fatih Karimov – Trend:

Conservative politician Ali Larijani was re-elected as the speaker of Iran’s parliament for the second year.

Larijani won 204 of 268 votes from MPs and became the speaker for a one-year term, the state-run IRINN TV reported May 31.

Story still developing