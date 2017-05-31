Larijani re-elected as Iran’s parliament speaker (UPDATE)
2017-05-31 10:51 | www.trend.az | 1
Baku, Azerbaijan, May 31By Fatih Karimov – Trend:
Conservative politician Ali Larijani was re-elected as the speaker of Iran’s parliament for the second year.
Larijani won 204 of 268 votes from MPs and became the speaker for a one-year term, the state-run IRINN TV reported May 31.
Larijani has been the speaker of the two previous parliaments for 8 years.
The Iranian MPs also re-elected reformist politician Masoud Pezeshkian and Ali Motahari as the first and second vice-speakers.
Pezeshkian and Motahari received 179 and 163 votes out of 253 votes cast by MPs, respectively.
Iranian parliament has 290 members.