Larijani re-elected as Iran’s parliament speaker (UPDATE)

2017-05-31 10:51 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 31

By Fatih Karimov – Trend:Conservative politician Ali Larijani was re-elected as the speaker of Iran’s parliament for the second year.Larijani won 204 of 268 votes from MPs and became the speaker for a one-year term, the state-run IRINN TV reported May 31.Larijani has been the speaker of the two previous parliaments for 8 years.The Iranian MPs also re-elected reformist politician Masoud Pezeshkian and Ali Motahari as the first and second vice-speakers.Pezeshkian and Motahari received 179 and 163 votes out of 253 votes cast by MPs, respectively.Iranian parliament has 290 members.