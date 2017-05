Cypriot foreign ministry’s position encourages Armenia’s aggressive policy

2017-05-31 10:52 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 31

Trend:

Cypriot Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides’s statement on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict contradicts Cyprus’s obligations to international law and the Helsinki Final Act, encourages the policy of aggression and occupation of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia, Hikmat Hajiyev, spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, said.

Hajiyev was commenting on Kasoulides’s statement made at a meeting with Armenian Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan.

Story still developing