Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline has huge potential, expert says

2017-05-31 11:17 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 31

By Elena Kosolapova – Trend:

Pakistan can gain much from Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline, but actually did nothing to utilize such a huge project which has a great potential, Malik Ayub Sumbal, Pakistani political analyst and international relations expert, believes.

“I think Pakistan incumbent government has not much interest in this project and has no plans to complete it in near future rather than there is some sort of extraordinary development comes,” Sumbal told Trend by email.

The expert believes Pakistan failed to construct the gas pipeline from Iran under the US pressure, as the US has strong influence on Islamabad.

Meanwhile he noted that there is a huge space for Iran – Pakistan pipeline to connect it with China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which envisages realization of a number of infrastructure projects throughout Pakistan. Chinese investments in these projects reached $62 billion.

Sumbal went on to add that India could also be its part of this project the Iran – Pakistan pipeline could be extended to its borders. However he noted that India stands against all the projects on Pakistan development and it seems that it will not abandon this approach.

Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline project (also called Peace pipeline) worth $7.5 billion has been discussed for years. Iran has already completed the construction of its section of the pipeline from the South Pars field to Pakistani border. Pakistani section of the pipeline is still not ready and Islamabad explains the delay by the lack of funds.

Follow the author on Twitter: @E_Kosolapova