Contract on Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block to be extended in June

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 31

The contract on the development of the block of Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) oil fields will be extended next month, Gary Jones, BP regional president for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey, told reporters in Baku May 31.

