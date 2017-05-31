Trump praises US-Azerbaijani partnership (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 31

US President Donald Trump has sent a welcome letter to the participants of the 24th International Caspian Oil & Gas Exhibition and Conference and the 7th Caspian International Power and Alternative Energy Exhibition in Baku.

The US president conveyed his best wishes to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and the people of the country on the occasion of this annual exhibition and conference in Baku.

“I value the partnership the US and Azerbaijan have built together over the last quarter of the century and look forward to its continued growth,” Trump said in his letter.

“The US remains strongly committed to the Southern Gas Corridor [project] and welcomes the efforts of Azerbaijan and its international partners to complete it,” Trump noted in the letter. “I appreciate Azerbaijan’s important role in the global energy security including the development and exportation of energy resources from the Caspian region.”

“I support and encourage Azerbaijan’s efforts to diversify its economy and look forward to exploring other areas of cooperation to the benefits of both our people,” Trump added.

The US is ready to work with Azerbaijan as the country continues to undertake economic and governmental reforms, he said.

“The US is also committed to peaceful resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict through the [OSCE] Minsk Group process which will help to strengthen regional security,” said the letter. “Americans hope for increased prosperity and stability in Azerbaijan, and the Southern Gas Corridor [project] and this conference are important for achieving those goals.”

The Southern Gas Corridor is one of the priority energy projects for the EU. It envisages the transportation of gas from the Caspian region to the European countries through Georgia and Turkey.

At the initial stage, the gas to be produced as part of the Stage 2 of development of Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz field is considered as the main source for the Southern Gas Corridor projects. Other sources can also connect to this project at a later stage.

As part of the Stage 2 of the Shah Deniz development, the gas will be exported to Turkey and European markets by expanding the South Caucasus Pipeline and the construction of Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline and Trans Adriatic Pipeline.