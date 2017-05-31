Croatia appreciates partnership, friendly relations with Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 31

Trend:

President of the Republic of Croatia Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic has sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

“I would like to extend most sincere congratulations on the occasion of National Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan,” Grabar-Kitarovic said in her letter. “Moreover, I take this opportunity to express, on behalf of the citizens of the Republic of Croatia and on my personal behalf, sincere wishes for the welfare and prosperity of the friendly people of Azerbaijan.”

“The Republic of Croatia highly appreciates its partnership and friendly relations with the Republic of Azerbaijan, which are steadily strengthening in different fields of common interest of our two nations,” she said. “I strongly believe that through further joint efforts we will continue to contribute to our overall cooperation, especially intensification of economic cooperation, in order to realize the potential of our two countries.”

“I am delighted that you accepted my invitation to pay an official visit to the Republic of Croatia, which will, I am certain, be further impetus to our friendship and future cooperation, following my official visit to your country last October,” Grabar-Kitarovic said.

“Hoping that I will soon have the opportunity to be your host in the Republic of Croatia, I extend sincere regards and assurances of my highest consideration,” she said.